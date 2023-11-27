Seminar held on importance of vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) District Election Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad Monday organized an awareness raising seminar on the importance and use of vote at Government Boys Degree College Nawabshah.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano said that on the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan seminars on the use and importance of vote are being organized in different educational institutions of the district.

Speakers were optimistic that students getting information at the seminars would play role in communicating to their area people. District education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, college teacher and students in large numbers attended the seminar.

