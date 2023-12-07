Open Menu

Seminar Held On Importance Of Vote

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Seminar held on importance of vote

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) District Election Commissioner Office organized an awareness raising seminar at HM Khoja Auditorium here Thursday to highlight the importance of vote. Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the program participants, Regional Election Commissioner REC and Principal Government Girls Degree College Lala Rukh Baloch said that the objective of program was to aware the general public about the importance of vote and to encourage them for their vote registration so that they shall become a part of election process with justified use of vote. Other speakers said that the entry of vote and its use was like their basic right.

They said every citizen of Pakistan who has attained the age of 18 years shall enter their vote in electoral list and get a CNIC and exercise their right of franchise to elect representative in local government and general elections.

Besides Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorayo, Prof Shanaz Lakho, Humaira Mir, Farhana Naz SIddiqui, Khalida Umer, Afsheen Memon, Rizwana Naz, Masroor Memon, Najma Channa, the event was largely attended by the girl students of Govt Girls High school Gharibabad and boy students of Gov DC High School.

APP/rzq /mwq

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Vote Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

18 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

18 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

18 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

18 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

18 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

18 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

18 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan