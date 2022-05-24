Seminar held on importance of voting for upcoming LG elections in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A seminar was organized on Tuesday by Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) Jhal Magsi's wing on the importance of voting, code of conduct and awareness for the upcoming local body elections in the province.

Awareness seminar was organized by Regional Election Commissioner Abdullah, District Election Commissioner Jhal Magsi Sikandar Jamali, Election Commissioner Jhal Magsi Muhammad Hashim Jamali, Officer Hidayatullah Jamot, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yar Magsi, Xen Ghulam Sarwar, Assistant Returning Officer Subhan Magsi, SP Mushtaq Ahmed Advocate.

Moreover local body candidates, young community social workers and people from various walks of life participated in the seminar.

Regional Election Commissioner Abdullah, District Election Commissioner Jhal Magsi Sikandar Jamali, in their respective addresses, said that the purpose of this seminar was to create awareness among the people about voting and its importance and to share with the people all the steps taken by the Election Commission.

He said all the candidates contesting the elections should highlight the importance of voting in the public so that the turnout in the local body elections could be as high as possible. He said that men and women should play their due role in fulfilling their national duty on the occasion of tomorrow's government elections.

It was also ensured that the local body elections would be held on time as per the schedule of the Election Commission, he concluded.