Seminar held on “Influence of Climate Change on Horticulture Crop Production”

(@FahadShabbir)

Department of Horticulture Agriculture University Peshawar on Tuesday organized a seminar on “Influence of Climate Change on Horticulture Crop Production”

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Department of Horticulture Agriculture University Peshawar on Tuesday organized a seminar on “Influence of Climate Change on Horticulture Crop Production”.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Bakht Jehan was Chief Guest of the event while research scientist from Australia, Dr Tahir Khursheed was the guest speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bakht Jehan highlighted the negative impacts of climate change on agriculture production stressing the need to conduct research to protect species of citrus fruits from climate change.

He said that main purpose of the seminar to identify factors that are affecting production of fruits specially oranges.

Dr Tahir Khursheed briefed the seminar participants about impacts of climate change on fruits suggesting measures to minimize these negative impacts. He also shed light on ways and means that are adopted worldwide to reduce effects of climate change on agriculture productions.