Open Menu

Seminar Held On “Influence Of Climate Change On Horticulture Crop Production”

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Seminar held on “Influence of Climate Change on Horticulture Crop Production”

Department of Horticulture Agriculture University Peshawar on Tuesday organized a seminar on “Influence of Climate Change on Horticulture Crop Production”

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Department of Horticulture Agriculture University Peshawar on Tuesday organized a seminar on “Influence of Climate Change on Horticulture Crop Production”.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Bakht Jehan was Chief Guest of the event while research scientist from Australia, Dr Tahir Khursheed was the guest speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bakht Jehan highlighted the negative impacts of climate change on agriculture production stressing the need to conduct research to protect species of citrus fruits from climate change.

He said that main purpose of the seminar to identify factors that are affecting production of fruits specially oranges.

Dr Tahir Khursheed briefed the seminar participants about impacts of climate change on fruits suggesting measures to minimize these negative impacts. He also shed light on ways and means that are adopted worldwide to reduce effects of climate change on agriculture productions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Australia Agriculture Event From

Recent Stories

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

10 minutes ago
 SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Co ..

SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Conference 2023

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

5 minutes ago
 Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio bey ..

Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio beyond permissible limits

5 minutes ago
 700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under ..

700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under safe procedures

4 minutes ago
PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

4 minutes ago
 One-window business facilitation center in the pip ..

One-window business facilitation center in the pipeline: commissioner

4 minutes ago
 Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

4 minutes ago
 Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

26 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

26 minutes ago
 US Consul General appreciates creative skills of G ..

US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan