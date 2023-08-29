Seminar held on 'Intelligent Manufacturing and Sustainable Energy Systems'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Isra University in collaboration with PEC organized the Continuing Professional Development Program (CPD) Seminar "Intelligent Manufacturing and Sustainable Energy Systems" at the varsity campus here on Tuesday.

Addressing the seminar Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari, Vice Chancellor of Isra University Hyderabad said "Intelligent Manufacturing refers to the integration of advanced technologies and data-driven processes in the manufacturing industry to optimize production, improve efficiency, and enhance product quality.

It encompasses a range of technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, big data analytics, and the internet of Things (IoT), all of which work in tandem to create smart and interconnected manufacturing environments and that the engineering faculty must take this opportunity to benefit from it".

Later, a detailed session on Intelligent Manufacturing and Sustainable Energy Systems was given by the resource person.

He said that the seminar is focused on real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and adaptive control systems, intelligent manufacturing facilitates agile production processes, reduced downtime, and improved resource allocation.

The resource person said that enabling faster decision-making and automation, not only boosts productivity but also allows for more flexible and customized manufacturing approaches, contributing to a more sustainable and efficient industrial ecosystem.

Sustainable energy systems refer to the design, implementation, and management of energy production, distribution, and consumption methods that minimize environmental impact and promote long-term ecological balance.

These systems prioritize the use of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power, while also emphasizing energy efficiency and conservation strategies, he added.

In the end, certificates were distributed in the closing ceremony by Engr. Daud Channa, Chief Executive Director, Director ORIC among the participants.

Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari, Vice Chancellor, of Isra University, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Engr. Daud Channa, Chief Executive Director, Director ORIC, Engr. Prof. Dr. M. Rafiq Abro, PEC CPD Coordinator & Dean FES&T, Engr. Prof. Dr. Hassan Ali Khan Durrani, Resource Person, CPD Seminar, along with faculty members of the Engineering and Computer Science departments participated.