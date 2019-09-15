UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held On Kashmir Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Seminar held on Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :A seminar was arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here Sunday to pay tribute to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) AJK Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan was the chief guest while Kashmir leader Afan Ali Khan, Syed Bashir Hussain Jaffari, Syed Shabhat Hussain Jaffari, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Brig ( R ) Sher Muhammad Khan, Dr Zahid Chugtai, Mehmood Saghar, Naeem Qurashi and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the seminar, Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan said that Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir, adding that the current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. He opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces. He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who highlighted Kashmir issue globally.

