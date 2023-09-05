Seminar held on literacy rate

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A seminar was held in connection with the 'World Literacy Day' by the district administration here on Tuesday.

Effective measures were needed on a priority basis to remove darkness of ignorance, these views were expressed by the speakers in the seminar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan, Director Secondary Education Kishor Naheed, DO Literacy Naveed-ul-Haq, Principal MC Higher Secondary school Kotwali Road Road Muhammad Iqbal and others participated.

The speakers said the relevant institutions should play their role to increase literacy rate and efforts should be made to raise awareness among people about knowledge.

They said that the Punjab government was following revolutionary policies to removedarkness of ignorance and to provide facilities of education to the youth.

Later on, a walk was also held.