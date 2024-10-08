Open Menu

Seminar Held On National Youth Helpline At BUITEMS

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) HEC in collaboration with ACT International organized a seminar yesterday on National Youth Helpline at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta.

The event, aimed to promote youth well-being and mental health awareness, was attended by more than 250 participants, including students, faculty members, and youth advocates.

Program Manager for Youth and Adolescent at ACT International Ms. Maria Emaan provided a comprehensive overview of the National Youth Helpline, explaining its crucial role in addressing the psychosocial challenges faced by the youth, such as anxiety, stress, and reproductive health concerns.

The seminar featured expert-led sessions, including a Breast Cancer Awareness talk by Dr. Asma Yousafzai from BUITEMS, emphasizing the importance of early detection and women's health education.

The focus then shifted to Mental Health, where Ms. Hira Gulraiz, Clinical Psychologist at BUITEMS, delivered an appealing presentation on Common Mental Health Issues among Youth, addressing challenges like depression, anxiety, and emotional stress.

Ms. Adeela Afridi discussed the pressing issue of Substance Abuse and Academic Stress, urging the youth to seek guidance and support from mental health professionals.

Vice Chancellor BUITEMS, Dr. Abdul Rehman highlighted the significance of the seminar and thanked both ACT Int’l and HEC for providing an opportunity to host an important event at BUITEMS.

UNFPA Representative Dr. Sarmad underscored the importance of continued efforts to support the mental health and well-being of young people.

