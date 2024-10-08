Seminar Held On National Youth Helpline At BUITEMS
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) HEC in collaboration with ACT International organized a seminar yesterday on National Youth Helpline at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta.
The event, aimed to promote youth well-being and mental health awareness, was attended by more than 250 participants, including students, faculty members, and youth advocates.
Program Manager for Youth and Adolescent at ACT International Ms. Maria Emaan provided a comprehensive overview of the National Youth Helpline, explaining its crucial role in addressing the psychosocial challenges faced by the youth, such as anxiety, stress, and reproductive health concerns.
The seminar featured expert-led sessions, including a Breast Cancer Awareness talk by Dr. Asma Yousafzai from BUITEMS, emphasizing the importance of early detection and women's health education.
The focus then shifted to Mental Health, where Ms. Hira Gulraiz, Clinical Psychologist at BUITEMS, delivered an appealing presentation on Common Mental Health Issues among Youth, addressing challenges like depression, anxiety, and emotional stress.
Ms. Adeela Afridi discussed the pressing issue of Substance Abuse and Academic Stress, urging the youth to seek guidance and support from mental health professionals.
Vice Chancellor BUITEMS, Dr. Abdul Rehman highlighted the significance of the seminar and thanked both ACT Int’l and HEC for providing an opportunity to host an important event at BUITEMS.
UNFPA Representative Dr. Sarmad underscored the importance of continued efforts to support the mental health and well-being of young people.
Recent Stories
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Department Tharparkar to Observe October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month: DHO1 minute ago
-
DIG Hazara chairs meeting on security for Chinese and foreign workers1 minute ago
-
Governor condoles with family of martyred Lt. Col Ali Shaukat1 minute ago
-
Over 4,000 Post Cards launched into space aboard New Shepard Mission: SUPARCO2 minutes ago
-
LDA recovers valuable land, seals 10 properties2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary visits LDA Citizen Facilitation Center2 minutes ago
-
District administration discusses measures to control dengue virus11 minutes ago
-
Minister meets Pastor Ed, promotes harmony12 minutes ago
-
Sadia Iqbal first Pakistani headlines ICC Women’s T20 player rankings12 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar chairs meeting on polio eradication campaign, urges full compliance with micro plan12 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest four thieves, recover Rs 1 m cash22 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers asked to avoid overcharging42 minutes ago