Seminar held on 'Police Tahaffuz Markaz'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Police and the National Commission for Human Development organized an awareness seminar on 'Police Tahaffuz Markaz' at Government Anbala Muslim College on Thursday.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran attended the seminar as a special guest.

A large number of representatives of various organizations and students from various departments of the college participated in the seminar.

Principal Government Muslim Anbala College Professor Muhammad Mazhar Abbas, Deputy Director NCHD Umar Daraz Jhauri, District officer Population Welfare Aftab Ahmad Awan and Victim Support Officers of Police Tahaffuz Markaz expressed their views in the seminar.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said Police Protection Center was continuing its efforts to serve the deprived sections of the society.

The Police Tahaffuz markaz provides protection and assistance to homeless and destitute persons,beggars and drug addicted children and women, he said.