UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held On 'Police Tahaffuz Markaz'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Seminar held on 'Police Tahaffuz Markaz'

Police and the National Commission for Human Development organized an awareness seminar on 'Police Tahaffuz Markaz' at Government Anbala Muslim College on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Police and the National Commission for Human Development organized an awareness seminar on 'Police Tahaffuz Markaz' at Government Anbala Muslim College on Thursday.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran attended the seminar as a special guest.

A large number of representatives of various organizations and students from various departments of the college participated in the seminar.

Principal Government Muslim Anbala College Professor Muhammad Mazhar Abbas, Deputy Director NCHD Umar Daraz Jhauri, District officer Population Welfare Aftab Ahmad Awan and Victim Support Officers of Police Tahaffuz Markaz expressed their views in the seminar.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said Police Protection Center was continuing its efforts to serve the deprived sections of the society.

The Police Tahaffuz markaz provides protection and assistance to homeless and destitute persons,beggars and drug addicted children and women, he said.

Related Topics

Police Population Welfare Women Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relati ..

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relating to corporate tax for free z ..

5 minutes ago
 MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financi ..

MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financing to investors in industrial ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of ..

Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of South Africa Arming Russia - ..

11 minutes ago
 PSO to sponsor top ranked Army's Ibrahim in Nation ..

PSO to sponsor top ranked Army's Ibrahim in National, International Squash event ..

9 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

35 minutes ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.