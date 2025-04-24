Seminar Held On Sanghar Master Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Sindh government organized a consultative seminar on the Master Plan of Sanghar at the District Council Hall, chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Quratulain Marri.
The event was attended by Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nadeem Ahmed Abro, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed, District Chairman Riaz Hussain Khorasani, Director General Planning and Development Urban Policy and Secretary Sindh Government Dr. Imtiaz Bhatti, Director Planning and Development Azeema Nasir and several other officials and stakeholders.
According to a handout issued on Thursday, addressing the seminar, Dr. Imtiaz Bhatti highlighted that the population of Sanghar city increased from 50,000 in 1998 to 73,000 by 2018, primarily due to migration from rural to urban areas.
He noted that with the expanding population the area of Sanghar city has now increased and residential colonies have also been built on agricultural lands. Dr. Bhatti outlined proposed development projects in various sectors such as healthcare, water supply, sanitation and education, which will be submitted to the Sindh government for approval.
Senator Quratulain Mari suggested that the city's condition has changed significantly since the 2022 monsoon rains, and urged upon the Planning and Development Department to conduct a fresh survey for future development planning. She emphasized the need for sustainable development and effective measures to provide relief and better services to the public. business leaders including Malik Sher Mohammad, Haji Mohammad Yamin Qureshi and others also shared their suggestions regarding the master plan.
Deputy Commissioner Sarah Javed expressed her optimism about the initiative, calling it a positive step by the Planning and Development Department. She stated that the completion of the master plan will enhance the quality of life for Sanghar residents.
Later, while talking to the media, Senator Mari also commented on India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, saying it was a shameful act. She said, “Even during times of war, international treaties are not discarded”.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barki police recover two missing girls immediately6 minutes ago
-
Saleem Khosa reviews maintenance of roads, bridges6 minutes ago
-
Excise office raided after citizen's complaint, 5 middlemen detained6 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on Sanghar master plan6 minutes ago
-
66 CDA employees selected for Hajj through balloting6 minutes ago
-
FIA foils human trafficking attempt, rescues 48 including women, children6 minutes ago
-
Safe Lahore: Decision to install latest cameras at important sites in city6 minutes ago
-
IHC sends contempt cases to larger bench16 minutes ago
-
Control of Lahore Fort, heritage sites returned to Punjab Archaeology dept, LHC told16 minutes ago
-
Women Police Station SHO arrested for possessing illegal weapons16 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for fundamental reforms to upgrade Pakistan's bureaucracy on modern lines26 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi tomorrow26 minutes ago