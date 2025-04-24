Seminar held on Sanghar master plan

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Sindh government organized a consultative seminar on the Master Plan of Sanghar at the District Council Hall, chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Quratulain Marri.

The event was attended by Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nadeem Ahmed Abro, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed, District Chairman Riaz Hussain Khorasani, Director General Planning and Development Urban Policy and Secretary Sindh Government Dr. Imtiaz Bhatti, Director Planning and Development Azeema Nasir and several other officials and stakeholders.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, addressing the seminar, Dr. Imtiaz Bhatti highlighted that the population of Sanghar city increased from 50,000 in 1998 to 73,000 by 2018, primarily due to migration from rural to urban areas.

He noted that with the expanding population the area of Sanghar city has now increased and residential colonies have also been built on agricultural lands. Dr. Bhatti outlined proposed development projects in various sectors such as healthcare, water supply, sanitation and education, which will be submitted to the Sindh government for approval.

Senator Quratulain Mari suggested that the city's condition has changed significantly since the 2022 monsoon rains, and urged upon the Planning and Development Department to conduct a fresh survey for future development planning. She emphasized the need for sustainable development and effective measures to provide relief and better services to the public. business leaders including Malik Sher Mohammad, Haji Mohammad Yamin Qureshi and others also shared their suggestions regarding the master plan.

Deputy Commissioner Sarah Javed expressed her optimism about the initiative, calling it a positive step by the Planning and Development Department. She stated that the completion of the master plan will enhance the quality of life for Sanghar residents.

Later, while talking to the media, Senator Mari also commented on India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, saying it was a shameful act. She said, “Even during times of war, international treaties are not discarded”.