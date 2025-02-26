Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political and Social Implications”

The speakers at the seminar organised by Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) as a part of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on subject of "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political, and Social Implications” on Wednesday at the auditorium of the university, condemned Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and abrogation of article 370, called it a complete violation of fundamental rights of Kashmiri people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The speakers at the seminar organised by Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) as a part of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on subject of "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political, and Social Implications” on Wednesday at the auditorium of the university, condemned Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and abrogation of article 370, called it a complete violation of fundamental rights of Kashmiri people.

The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (AJK Chapter) Ghulam Mohammad Safi said the abrogation of article 370 shows colonialism mindset of India, which aims to completely occupy the land of occupied Kashmir. He said more than one million Indian forces are deployed in occupied Kashmir to suppress the innocent Kashmiris. He further said India has banned media in occupied Kashmir to keep aloof the world from actual situation of Kashmir and its people creating by Indian forces.

The APHC Convener further said world powers are not willing to resolve Kashmir issue, that is why India was freely violating human rights in occupied Kashmir and killing its innocent people. He was of the view that if any Indian friend or supporter gives a decision about occupied Kashmir, Kashmiri people will not accept it.

Advocate Pervez Shah, Secretary General of APHC said founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah had said in 1947 during his meeting with Kashmiri leaders that those provinces which have majority Muslim population will be part of Pakistan, but Kashmir was given illegally under control of India.

He said before abrogation of Article 370, there was a solely right of Kashmir born people on their lands and property in occupied Kashmir, but by abrogation of the said article the right to buy property and lands in occupied Kashmir is given to non-Kashmiris by India, which act is completely against basic and legitimate rights of Kashmiri people.

He said the repeal of the said very important article is bringing a major demographic change in the Muslim-majority occupied Kashmir.

He said people of occupied Kashmir are saying that they are Pakistani and Pakistan is their land, that is why they want to become a part of Pakistan and that right must be given to them. He further said there are huge natural resources in occupied Kashmir. It also produces 25 thousand megawatt of electricity, that is why India has forcefully occupied Kashmir.

Now apart from killing innocent Kashmiris the India forces are trying to make Kashmiri youth addict of drugs.

Sindh Madressstul Islam Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said that in the present world two conflicts are worrying to the peace loving people of the world including him and these are Kashmir and Palestine issues. He clearly said these issues have not been resolved yet due to the ignorance of big world powers including UNO.

Condemning the human rights violation in occupied Kashmir by Indian forces, Sahrai said the world must come forward to resolve the Kashmir issue because Indian forces are brutally killing innocent Kashmiri people and now they are increasing their illegal settlements in occupied Kashmir like Israel who is doing same in Palestine. He assured the APHC about his continuous support to them for the cause of Kashmiri people.

Dr. Shaista Tabassum, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Karachi also addressed the seminar and Dr. Huma Riaz Dar recited a poem filled with sorrows of Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director Students Affairs and Counselling (DSA) of SMIU presented welcome address. Later on, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai gave away shields to the guests. Zonaira Jalali, Manager of DSA, conducted the proceedings.

The seminar was attended by Deans, chairpersons of different academic departments, officials and students of SMIU in a large number.