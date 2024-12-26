Seminar Held On Working Women Day At BZU
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), under the USAID-funded Subh-e-Nau, Local Works Pakistan project, organised a seminar titled 'National Day for Pakistani Working Women' at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), on Thursday.
Held in collaboration with the Women Development Department Punjab, the seminar spotlighted the theme: "Empowering Women at Work: Challenges, Achievements, and the Way Forward."
The seminar brought together 62 participants, including youth, civil society organisations (CSOs), working women champions, academia, and government representatives, to discuss pressing issues such as workplace harassment, gender inequality, and work-life balance, while celebrating the contributions of Pakistani women to the nation’s progress.
A panel discussion titled "Challenges Faced by Working Women in Pakistan" was a centerpiece of the event, featuring prominent speakers from various sectors.
Ms. Rohma, Chairperson, Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee at BZU, emphasised the need for anonymous reporting channels, peer support networks, and strict enforcement of anti-harassment measures.
Ms. Ushna Tariq, Gender Monitoring Specialist, Women Development Department Punjab, highlighted the lack of gender-sensitive workplace policies and transparency in gender equality data. She underscored the department's efforts, including gender audits, working women’s hostels, and daycare facilities, to create more inclusive workplaces.
Dr. Abdul Saboor, Chief of Party, Subh-e-Nau stressed cultural and structural barriers impeding women’s workforce participation. He called for fostering resilience, collaboration, and supportive networks to empower women and shape a more inclusive future. Speaking on the significance of December 22, marked as National Working Women's Day in Pakistan, Dr. Saboor further added, "This day is an opportunity to celebrate the pivotal role women play in Pakistan's economy and society while addressing the barriers they face in achieving equitable opportunities."
Recent Stories
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held on working women day at BZU1 minute ago
-
Involvement in May 9 riots: Another 60 civilian get 2-10 years jail sentences1 minute ago
-
30th death anniversary of Parveen Shakir observed1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health development11 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day of Epidemic Preparedness to be observed on Dec 2711 minutes ago
-
SCBP refutes statements against Judicial Commission of Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Constitution, law followed in trial of May 9 accused: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Pak-China partnership, an anchor of regional stability, prosperity: PM21 minutes ago
-
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case27 minutes ago
-
PML-N represents true voice of people: minister31 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to supply dead chicken41 minutes ago
-
Fireworks material seized, dealer arrested41 minutes ago