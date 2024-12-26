Open Menu

Seminar Held On Working Women Day At BZU

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), under the USAID-funded Subh-e-Nau, Local Works Pakistan project, organised a seminar titled 'National Day for Pakistani Working Women' at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), on Thursday.

Held in collaboration with the Women Development Department Punjab, the seminar spotlighted the theme: "Empowering Women at Work: Challenges, Achievements, and the Way Forward."

The seminar brought together 62 participants, including youth, civil society organisations (CSOs), working women champions, academia, and government representatives, to discuss pressing issues such as workplace harassment, gender inequality, and work-life balance, while celebrating the contributions of Pakistani women to the nation’s progress.

A panel discussion titled "Challenges Faced by Working Women in Pakistan" was a centerpiece of the event, featuring prominent speakers from various sectors.

Ms. Rohma, Chairperson, Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee at BZU, emphasised the need for anonymous reporting channels, peer support networks, and strict enforcement of anti-harassment measures.

Ms. Ushna Tariq, Gender Monitoring Specialist, Women Development Department Punjab, highlighted the lack of gender-sensitive workplace policies and transparency in gender equality data. She underscored the department's efforts, including gender audits, working women’s hostels, and daycare facilities, to create more inclusive workplaces.

Dr. Abdul Saboor, Chief of Party, Subh-e-Nau stressed cultural and structural barriers impeding women’s workforce participation. He called for fostering resilience, collaboration, and supportive networks to empower women and shape a more inclusive future. Speaking on the significance of December 22, marked as National Working Women's Day in Pakistan, Dr. Saboor further added, "This day is an opportunity to celebrate the pivotal role women play in Pakistan's economy and society while addressing the barriers they face in achieving equitable opportunities."

