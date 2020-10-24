UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held On World Polio Day At Jinnah Library

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

Seminar held on world polio day at Jinnah library

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Seminar organized by health department was held at Jinnah library in connection with World polio day (Oct-24).

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas led the seminar.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas said that it should be pledged on world polio day that no one would sit peacefully till complete culmination of crippling disease.

He said that anti-polio drops would be administered to each kid under five years old during anti-polio drive which would commence from October 26.

The polio teams would visit each home and he urged the citizens to get their kids administered drops must.

The media should run impressive awareness drive during the anti-polio drive.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Maria Mumtaz said that all arrangements have been finalized for five days anti-polio drive.

She said that 100 percent targets would be achieved following the slogan of 'each kid two drops'.

The awareness walk was also held.

Later, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas inaugurated the anti-polio drive drive by administering drop to kids.

Assistant Commissioners, WHO representatives,officials,citizens and students attended the seminar.

APP /qbs-sak

