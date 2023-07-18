Open Menu

Seminar Held On World Population Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Seminar held on World Population Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :There is a dire need for taking measures to improve living standard of the common man besides eradicating poverty and illiteracy.

These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan while addressing a seminar on 'World Population Day' held at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfand Yar and others were also present.

He appreciated efforts of the population welfare department and said it was collective responsibility of the society to play a positive role to sensitize people to keep their family according to their resources.

CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar said that a comprehensive planning was being followed toimprove performance of welfare centers to raise awareness about negative impactsof increasing population.

