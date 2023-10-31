Seminar held to address population challenges

Under the auspices of the Department of Population Welfare and in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), an awareness seminar on family planning was conducted here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Under the auspices of the Department of Population Welfare and in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), an awareness seminar on family planning was conducted here Tuesday.

The event was attended by Secretary of the Department of Population welfare, Asghar Ali, District Population Welfare Officer Samiullah Khaleel, former Director-General of Population Welfare, Noor Afzal Khan, UNFPA Coordinator Matiur Rahman, Focal Person Kashif Khan among other senior officials.

A large number of local government representatives from Peshawar also attended the seminar.

During the seminar, the focus was on discussing issues arising from an imbalanced population, lack of access to basic necessities, and various other challenges related to public well-being. The participants discussed vital topics such as children's health, proper upbringing, and the significance of timing in childbirth for a better future.

Samiullah Khaleel, the District Population Welfare Officer, presented the population growth rate, demographic profile, and the uncontrolled increase in population, particularly in the context of Peshawar.

He briefed the selected municipal partners about the objectives, benefits, and facilities associated with family planning.

Secretary of the Department of Population, Asghar Ali, emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships with the selected municipal representatives to ensure the successful execution of programs related to population management.

He said that family planning facilities, including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital Hayatabad Medical Complex, and mobile units, have been providing their best services.

The LG representatives, on this occasion, appreciated the services provided and expressed their commitment to collaborating with the department in turning the recommendations into policy for the betterment of the community.