Seminar held to address the issue of out-of-school children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Department of School Education, Shaheed Benazirabad organized a seminar at HM Khoja Auditorium to address the issue of out-of-school children (OOSC) The seminar titled, "Educate Sindh Advance Sindh" was attended by member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Chief Program Manager Reform Support Unit School Education Junaid Hameed Samo as chief guests.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Department of school Education, Shaheed Benazirabad organized a seminar at HM Khoja Auditorium to address the issue of out-of-school children (OOSC) The seminar titled, "Educate Sindh Advance Sindh" was attended by member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Chief Program Manager Reform Support Unit School Education Junaid Hameed Samo as chief guests.

Addressing the seminar, they said the Sindh Government is adopting all possible steps for promoting education as development is not possible without it.

They said on the directives of Sindh Government, an admission campaign for OOSC between the age of 5 years to 16 years has been launched and awareness seminars are being organized in this regard to raise awareness among parents to get their children admitted to schools.

The speakers appealed to parents to equip their children with education so that they could become good citizens to serve the nation and country.

They said that in order to promote education in the province, the Sindh Government was providing free education from 1st to 12th class while girl students are paid scholarships for financial assistance.

DG Provincial Institute of Teachers Education (PITE) Zaheer Abbas Chang, District Education Officer Primary Abdul Fatah Dahri, Deputy District Education Officer Khalifa Umer Arain, Regional Manager Sindh Education Foundation Imam Bux Aresar, Qamarun Nissa Dhamrah and others also addressed the seminar.

The seminar was largely participated by Deputy Director Education Javed Ahmed Unar, Ghulam Mujtaba, officials of the education department, teachers, and students.

Earlier a rally led by Chief Program Manager Reform Support Unit School Junaid Hameed Samo and District Education Officer Abdul Fatah Dahri was taken out. The participants of the rally were carrying placards and were chanting slogans for the promotion of education in Sindh.