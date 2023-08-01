Open Menu

Seminar Held To Aware People About Human Trafficking, Tactics Of Unregistered Travel Agents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Labor Education Organisation (LEO) Mardan, a Non-Governmental Organization in collaboration with Migrant Resource Centre (MSC) here Tuesday arranged a seminar to aware people of human trafficking and illegal migration

The seminar was attended by large number of people from cross section of society. Tehseen Ullah of MSC and Hassan Hassas of LEO briefed participants about anti human trafficking laws and preventive measures.

They highlighted the tactics used by unregistered travel agents to lure innocents and gobble up their money on the pretext of sending them abroad.

They said that human trafficking has not only tarnished the image of Pakistan but it has endangered the lives of youngsters who are trying to find new opportunities in European countries.

It was told that about two percent of Pakistanis succeed to find their target destinations while the remaining 98 per cent lost their lives at sea and fortunate ones are arrested and deported back to their country.

They also urged people to be aware of unregistered travel agents and avoid entering Europe by illegal means.

