Seminar Held To Aware People About Perils Of Excessive Use Of Antimicrobial Agents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Medical Teaching Institute Swabi on Thursday arranged a seminar to aware people about perils of excessive use of antibiotics

The event was arranged to mark Anti-Microbial Resistance Week that was aimed to inform people harmful effects of antibiotic use.

Guest Speaker,Dr Amjad Mehboob said that Pakistan is third in the list of countries where antibiotics were being used unnecessarily and without any prescription. He said that thousands of deaths were being reported worldwide due to complications reported by excessive use of antimicrobial agents.

Medical Director of the hospital stressed upon doctors to prescribe appropriate medicines according to severity of disease adding that many lives could be saved by apprising people about side effects of antimicrobials that are being used by patients frequently.

Hospital Dean, Dr Shams-ur-Rehman termed the seminar an excellent efforts to control frequent use of antibiotics and also suggested holding of such events regularly.

