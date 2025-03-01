Seminar held to celebrate Civil Defence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A prestigious seminar marking Civil Defence Day was held at Town Hall, here on Saturday.

The event brought together senior officials and dedicated volunteers to highlight the

Civil Defence Department's crucial role in emergency response and disaster management.

The seminar was attended by Director Civil Defence Punjab Zumair Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mudassar Nawaz, Civil Defence Officer Lahore Irfan Ali, along with other Civil Defence officers from across the district.

The seminar showcased the department's essential services, with officials providing insights into their operations across the city.

Special emphasis was placed on the training programmes conducted by Civil Defence in fire safety and first aid, which have proven to be vital in preparing the community for emergencies.

Mudassar Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, commended the volunteers for their unwavering dedication.

Deputy Director Civil Defence revealed that over 13,000 volunteers across Lahore are always prepared to respond to any emergency.