Seminar Held To Celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) To celebrate “International Anti-Corruption Day”, the Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), organized a One-day seminar titled “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”
The session brought together NAB officials, academicians and students to discuss the significance of Accountability and Youth Engagement in Combating Corruption.
During the event, Akhtar Ali, Director NAB KP explained the investigation processes under National Accountability Ordinance, the role of combined investigation teams and collective decision making through Regional and Executive Boards to ensure transparency.
Statistics of recoveries have increased manifold during the last one year to Rs 3.8 trillion due to changed strategies including emphasis on prevention, indirect recoveries and collaboration with other stakeholders.
Chairman Department of Criminology, Prof. Dr Basharat Hussain, spoke about the global fight against organized crime under the UN Convention, emphasizing the importance of targeting financial motives to address the root causes of corruption.
During the event, NAB shared it's plan to finalize MOU with the Department of Criminology, wherein internship program for students will be included. It will enable them to analyze data, propose legal reforms and contribute to policy-making processes.
Active participation from students was observed during the panel discussion, where they raised insightful questions about corruption's causes and the role of moral rebuilding in society.
The session concluded with a call for collective action to combat corruption and emphasized rebuilding societal morals to shape a corruption-free future.
