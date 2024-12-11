Open Menu

Seminar Held To Celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day

To celebrate “International Anti-Corruption Day”, the Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), organized a One-day seminar titled “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity”

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) To celebrate “International Anti-Corruption Day”, the Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), organized a One-day seminar titled “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”

The session brought together NAB officials, academicians and students to discuss the significance of Accountability and Youth Engagement in Combating Corruption.

During the event, Akhtar Ali, Director NAB KP explained the investigation processes under National Accountability Ordinance, the role of combined investigation teams and collective decision making through Regional and Executive Boards to ensure transparency.

Statistics of recoveries have increased manifold during the last one year to Rs 3.8 trillion due to changed strategies including emphasis on prevention, indirect recoveries and collaboration with other stakeholders.

Chairman Department of Criminology, Prof. Dr Basharat Hussain, spoke about the global fight against organized crime under the UN Convention, emphasizing the importance of targeting financial motives to address the root causes of corruption.

During the event, NAB shared it's plan to finalize MOU with the Department of Criminology, wherein internship program for students will be included. It will enable them to analyze data, propose legal reforms and contribute to policy-making processes.

Active participation from students was observed during the panel discussion, where they raised insightful questions about corruption's causes and the role of moral rebuilding in society.

The session concluded with a call for collective action to combat corruption and emphasized rebuilding societal morals to shape a corruption-free future.

Recent Stories

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

55 minutes ago
 Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

1 hour ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

2 hours ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

2 hours ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

2 hours ago
vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

2 hours ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

4 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

5 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan