Seminar held to commemorate World Diabetes Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A multi-stakeholder consultation to commemorate World Diabetes Day was held on Tuesday at COMSTECH.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan, the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, and the Health Services Academy.

The policy dialogue was attended by Dr. Nadeem Jan, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Jakob Linulf Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai, Director General Health Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination and Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy.

Dr. Nadeem Jan spoke on the occasion about the challenges of diabetes in Pakistan and efforts to tackle it.

He emphasized the use of NCDs Task Force and reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to tackle the increasing burden through concerted efforts to improve the health status of the people of Pakistan.

Jakob Linulf, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan shared his thoughts on the importance of public-private partnership and showed commitment and support to the government of Pakistan for diabetes prevention.

He appreciated the government of Pakistan's efforts and approach to deal with the diabetes burden.

Dr. Baseer Khan Achakzai, Director General Health Services, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, highlighted the impact of diabetes on the community and urged a comprehensive approach to be followed through multi-sectoral coordination that identifies the roles and responsibilities of different sectors.

It was informed that recently, Rs 500 million has been allocated for the Prime Minister’s National Program for the prevention of diabetes in the federal budget 2023-24 with a total allocation of Rs 5 billion.

Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of, Health Services academy, emphasized the engagement of public health experts in diabetes prevention and control.

He mentioned strengthening the curriculum of medical institutes by introducing modules on diabetes prevention.

The experts recommended the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration to strengthen capacity, leadership, governance, and partnerships to accelerate response for the prevention and control of diabetes.