Seminar held to create awareness about prevention from Breast Cancer

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Women Development Department Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar on prevention from Breast Cancer at Govt Islamia Girls Higher Secondary school Nawabshah here Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Women Development Department, Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Dr Farzana Tariq Noorani, School Principal Nasreen Akhtar, Farhana Saleh, Nasreen and others said that Breast Cancer is spreading as the women have no proper knowledge about Breast Cancer.

They said that one out of nine women easily become victims of the disease in the country. They said that the month of October is observed as Prevention from Breast Cancer throughout the world.

Speakers said that scores of women fall victim to Breast Cancer every year as they feel shame disclosing the disease despite surfacing symptoms and take no advice from doctors.

They said that first of all awareness is must for the public, especially women to fight back. Speakers appealed to the general public, especially young girls and women to come for getting help and collect information about the disease and prevent it from further spread, which require proper diagnosis and approach to doctors by affected women.

Speakers said that diagnosis of Breast Cancer at the earliest could help end the disease and save life of affected patients together with safety of connected family members from difficulties.