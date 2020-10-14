UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held To Create Awareness About Sindh Senior Citizen Social Welfare Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Seminar held to create awareness about Sindh Senior citizen Social welfare Act

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A seminar was held to create awareness about Sindh Senior citizen Social welfare Act 2014 here on Wednesday in the conference hall of a private institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner One Umerkot Subhash Chandar emphasized on the Sindh Government to formulate rules for ensuring implementation of Sindh Senior citizen Social welfare Act 2014 and assign responsibility to officers concerned to implement rules after recognizing basic rights of senior citizens.

He said that provision of all facilities to be ensured to senior citizens including Health, travelling and residential facilities so that the senior segment could lead better life.

He asked the council formulated under relevant Act to issue citizen cards to senior citizens so that they could get fundamental rights.

Addressing the seminar Deputy Director Social welfare department Umerkot Saroop Chand Maalhi said that International day for senior citizens was being observed every year since 1991 and Sindh Senior citizen welfare Act 2014 had also been passed by Sindh Government ensuring provision of fundamental rights to senior citizens.

President Press club Umer kot Comerade Rasool Bux Rahamdani, senior citizen Mitha Khan Bhanbhro, Social worker Bans Maalhi, Ghulam Mustafa Khoso, Meer Hassan Aresar, Sardar Bhayo, Muhammad Bux Kumbhar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later A big rally was also taken out aiming to create awareness about the rights of senior citizens and Sindh Senior citizen welfare Act 2014.

