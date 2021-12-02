UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Create Awareness About Smog

A seminar was organized here on Thursday by Environment Protection Agency (EPA) at Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women to create awareness about smog and its bad affects on health

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Nousheen Israr, Deputy Director, EPA, teachers and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

The speakers said that the recent wave of smog was leading to a rise in the incidence of lung diseases.

A large number of people already suffering from allergies and asthma were facing difficulties in breathing, while several others were suffering from cold, flu, and chest pain, and visiting hospitals, they said.

In the prevailing conditions, health experts had advised the citizens to use masks and take steam, they added.

The speakers said that the same symptoms were being witnessed in children and elders, like flu, cold, difficulties in breathing, and chest pain, adding, the fog season was prevalent in most of the parts of Punjab and the dearth of rains in the current year had increased air pollution.

Toxic air pollutants entered the body while breathing, which increased sneezing, and a person felt symptoms similar to a pollen allergy, they said adding, the people with compromised immune systems needed to be extra cautious during the current season, and advised the use of a mask for those who already suffered lungs problems.

They also advised avoiding chilled edible items and promote consumption of soup along with drinking boiled water.

