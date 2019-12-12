Seminar held to create awareness against corruption

A seminar to aware people about the negative impacts of corruption was held here Thursday at Government Girls Degree College Gulbahar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A seminar to aware people about the negative impacts of corruption was held here Thursday at Government Girls Degree College Gulbahar.

Deputy Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Salma Begam was chief guest, Principal Shaheen Umer and students of the colleges were present on the occasion.

She said that educational institutions are most effective platform in elimination of corruption from the society.

She said that the students are assets of nation and they can play vital role to curb this canker that has endangered the whole society. She urged upon students not to limit their struggle against corruption to mere speeches and painting but they should practically against the social evil.

She further said it is the responsibility of every citizen to create awareness and play role against corruption for the sake of country and welfare of people.