Seminar Held To Educate People About Drug Use, Adverse Effects In Badin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar to educate people about the use of narcotics and its adverse impacts was organized in the auditorium hall of Government Boys High School-1 here on Wednesday.

A large number of teachers and students attended the seminar.

Teachers and students while expressing their views on the use of narcotics and its side effects said that the use of drugs was a life taking poison which was rapidly spreading not only in Badin district but also spoiling the future generations of Sindh.

They said that the police department had pledged to eradicate narcotics from the district.

Head master Tarique Zafar Rajput, teacher Muhammad Usman Khaskheli and first assistant Noor Muhammad Bhatti also expressed their views on growing addiction of drugs.

