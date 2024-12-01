Seminar held to educate people about HIV AIDS in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) District Administration, Health Department Shaheed Benazirabad and CDC HIV AIDS Center organized an awareness seminar on the occasion of World AIDS Day at the Darbar Hall of the DC Office.

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon participated in the seminar as the chief guest.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, MSPMC Hospital Dr Yar Ali Jamali, District Focal Person for AIDS Dr Riaz Shah, Incharge AIDS Treatment Center Dr Ghulam Qadir Rajput and others said that World AIDS Day is being celebrated today with the aim of making the public aware of the precautionary measures to prevent AIDS.

He added that HIV AIDS is a curable disease which, can be prevented from causing further harm by getting regular treatment.They said that there are multiple reasons including repeated use of syringes, blood transfusion without screening, use of non sterilized machinery for operations and dental treatment, while this disease does not spread by shaking hands or sitting together.

Speakers said we have to play a joint role in creating awareness about the harms of HIV/AIDS. Speakers said that in order to cleanse the society from this disease, awareness programs should be conducted in cities and especially in rural areas, to create awareness among the people.

They said that the Sindh government is working on an emergency basis to eradicate HIV/AIDS and other diseases and treat patients by providing better treatment facilities to patients suffering from this disease.

They quoted that saving the life of one human is saving the life of the entire humanity. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon and others distributed certificates of appreciation and medals among the officers and employees who performed best.

District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Asad Ali Memon and other PMC Hospital staff members were present. Doctors and other health department officials participated. Later, an awareness rally was also organized on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

