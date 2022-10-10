UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Educate People About Mental Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Seminar held to educate people about mental health

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Lakesh Khatri organized an awareness program on World Mental Health Day under the aegis of Pakistan Psychiatric Society Sindh chapter in collaboration with Getz Pharma

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Renowned psychiatrist Dr Lakesh Khatri organized an awareness program on World Mental Health Day under the aegis of Pakistan Psychiatric Society Sindh chapter in collaboration with Getz Pharma.

Program was attended by people from all walks of life.

In his welcome address, Dr Khatri said globally the burden of mental health issues, neurological, and substance issues was 14%. Almost 75-85% mental health issues were in developing countries; including Pakistan because of different issues like insufficient budget for mental health, shortage of psychiatrists, lack of awareness, social stigma.

Other reasons include; chemical imbalance, genetic inheritance, birth complications, poor parenting, traumatic events and continuous stress factors like, he said.

Renowned civil society activist Muhammad Bux Kapri talked about social aspect in current scenario while Executive Director ARTS foundation Shahzado malik highlighted the role of civil society for a better mental well being of people.

Vice President of PMA Sindh Dr Vasdev Kirshani highlighted the health issue in flood affected people, as he managed many free medical camps during the recent floods.

