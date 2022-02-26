Seminar held to educate people about significance of vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas division, Masood Ahmed Qureshi has said that vote was the strength of the nation which could change the fate of country and nation.

He expressed these views while addressing the seminar held here in Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary school for educating people particularly youth about the importance of voting and ensuring maximum registration in voter lists.

District Election Commissioner Roshan Ali Mastoi, Additional Coommissioner Prem Chand, DEO Secondary Higher Secondray School Chaman Laal, Pirncipal Government Higher Secondary School Jamil Ahmed Qureshi,Deputy Director Information Mirpurkhas Ghous Muhammad Pathan,civil society activists and other speakers apprised the youth about the importance of vote and right usage of vote in the election.

Young students listened to the address of speakers and asked related questions. A large number of teachers were also present on the occasion.