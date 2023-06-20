Seminar held to educate youth about significance of vote

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A seminar was organized in gateway Institute of Management and Information department to educate youth about the importance and significance of vote which was attended by a large number of students.

On the occasion District Election Commissioner Sanghar Shah Nawaz Brohi, Election officer Muhammad Umer and Saima Sattar addressing youth said that vote had a vital significance in democratic society therefore all Pakistani citizens should actively participate in the process particularly.

He further said that the Election Commission of Pakistan fixed the last date for new registration in electoral rolls, transfer and correcting July 13 and after the stipulated date electoral rolls would be frozen.

He urged people to submit form number 21,22,23 in the election commission office so that the name of educated Youth could be amicably included in electoral rolls and the voting process.