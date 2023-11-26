Open Menu

Seminar Held To Educate Youth About Significance Of Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Seminar held to educate youth about significance of vote

NAWABHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Office of District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar on the importance of vote and its use.

The seminar was held at Sachal Sarmast College Nawabshah.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano and others said that the objective of this seminar is to create awareness among youths about the importance of vote as our youths would play an important role in the development of the country in the coming days.

He said that such seminars are being organized for youths about the importance of vote and the election process.

Speakers appealed young generation to step forward and cooperate with the election commission to educate area people about the importance and use of vote.

District education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, College Principal Qazi Jameel, Masroor Memon of the Election office, college teachers and students in large numbers attended the seminar.

APP/nsm-rzq

