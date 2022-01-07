UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Encourage People About Importance Of Voter Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 08:46 PM

An awareness seminar held here in Government Sachal Sarmast Degree College to encourage people about the importance of vote registration

Addressing the seminar, Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmed Kalwar, Principal Degree College Sachal Sarmast Qazi Jamil Ahmed, DEC members Farhana Naz and others said that youth were builders of the future, therefore, youth aged 18 or above to ensure registration of votes after making CNICs in order to select representatives of their choice by using right of casting votes in Local bodies and General elections.

They emphasized upon youth to play a positive role for the uplift of the country besides proving their abilities in the field of education and in the social sector.

They asked the youth to ensure registration of their own and family members as well as neighbors' votes registered as the vote of every person was very important in democracy.

They said that in order to improve voter lists, door-to-door verification has been completed by the Election Commission of Pakistan and unofficial voter lists to be issued soon and display centers will also be established in different cities where voters could verify their votes.

Members of DEC, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Shahzzad Bhatti, Rizwana Naz, Owais Qureshi, College Lecturers and a large number of students attended the seminar.

