Seminar held to encourage people about voter registration

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Election Commission Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah Higher Secondary school Nawabshah regarding the process of verification of Election Lists.

Addressing the seminar Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that the vote of every person was important in democratic process and the votes of male and female voters were equally important.

He said that In order to increase in registration of male voters, the entry of votes of women special girls of 18 years and above and its right use, awareness seminar are being organized at schools and colleges throughout the division, so that young generation of future shall exercise their right of franchise to elect their better representatives.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has started the verification process of electoral rolls throughout the district and teams are discharging their duty to visit door-to-door verification, entry and removal of votes from the lists. He appealed to the general public to fully cooperate with visiting teams.

On the occasion Principal Humaira Meer, Shahnaz Lakho, Muhammad Anwar Shaikh and other participants addressed the seminar. Speakers said that each vote has importance individually and even one vote decides the fate of nations.

He said that every voter shall cooperate with Election Commission of Pakistan staff during the process so that they could get information in this regard while sitting at home. The seminar was attended by a large number of girl students.