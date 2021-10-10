UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Ensure Equal Participation Of Differently Abled Persons In Political Process

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

Seminar held to ensure equal participation of differently abled persons in political process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Coalition for inclusive Pakistan (CIP) Hyderabad Region organized a seminar here on Sunday with an objective to ensure equal participation of the differently abled persons in political and election process.

Regional Covener Abid Lashari expressing his views said that in order to protect political and election rights of disable persons comprehensive election reforms were needed including representation of disable persons in Local, Provincial and National level governments.

The participants of convention communicating their proposals emphasized upon Sindh government to reserve a seat for disable persons besides allocating reserve seats for the workers, minorities and women in Local Government system so that disable segment could also equally contribute in the Political and election process.

Director General department of empowerment of persons with Disability Sindh Ghulam Nabi Nizamani on the occasion said that right of the participation of disable persons in political process was guaranteed under disability act Sindh 2018, authorize department to take steps for the rehabilitation of disable persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

