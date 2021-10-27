Seminar held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :A seminar was held at Government College Civil Lines in connection with black day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said that Kashmiris were facing state oppression by India and urged the United Nation to play its effective role to get the issue resolved.

They further said that the struggle of Kashmir was unresolved for more than 70 years and India is exploiting Kashmiris on the basis of oppression.

Deputy Secretary Higher education South Punjab, Qazi Muhammad Khalid, said that the Kashmiris should be given right to self determination.

Principal Civil Lines College Prof Syed Haider Abbas Gardezi said that there were several UN resolutions on Kashmir issue and it should be resolved as per aspirations of Kashmiris.

The seminar was attended by more than one thousand students from different educational institutions.

On this occasion, the students raised slogans in favor of Kashmiris and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

Prof Ghulam Raza Nasir, Prof. Faisal Hashmi, Prof. Rana Faisal, Prof. Owais Raza and others also spoke.