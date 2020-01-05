UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::The district administration organized a seminar at Raza Hall here on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Member Kashmir Committee Punjab and Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, ADC Headquarters Hidayat Ullah, Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Shahzad Mahboob, Kamran Bukhari, CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas, CEO education Muhammad Riaz Khan, MD WASA Rao Muhammad Qasim, other officers and a large number of citizens attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi said the nation stood with the people of IOK under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that international community must play its role for the rights of oppressed people of occupied valley and resolution of Kashmir issue for durable peace in the region.

He said that beautiful Kashmir valley had been turned into jail, where human rights violations were increasing day by day.

He said that Kashmiris must be given right of self-determination. ADC Hidayat Ullah said that member countries of the united nation must take action for implementation of various resolution passed for the right of self-determination to the people of IOK.

Local PTI leader Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich said that Pakistan was playing a leadership role in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that PM Imran Khan had raised the issue at international fora.

CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas, CEO Education Riaz Khan and various other also spoke on the occasion.

Later, a rally was taken out from the Raza Hall which was culminated at Katchehry Chowk. The participants of the rally carrying banners and placards were chanting slogans for independence of Kashmir.

