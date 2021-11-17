Seminar held to give awareness about diabetes

Awareness seminar on World Diabetes Day was organized by the Medical and Health Division of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Awareness seminar on World Diabetes Day was organized by the Medical and Health Division of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The theme of this year's World Diabetes Day is "Access to Diabetes Care if Not Now". The guest speaker of the seminar was Prof. Dr. Qazi Masroor and the focal person of the program was Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema, Chief Medical Officer the IUB while the guest of honor was CEO District Health Authority Bahawalpur Muhammad Iqbal Makwal. Dr. Maleeha Arif hosted the seminar.

On this occasion the guest speaker Prof. Dr. Qazi Masroor thanked Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema Chief Medical Officer for inviting him to the University.

Speaking on the topic of the seminar, he said that there are two major causes of diabetes in general, one of which is obesity and not applying physical exercise in one's daily life. People who consume junk food and cold drinks and beverages are more likely to develop obesity and then diabetes. The simple solution to prevent this disease is to control the diet.

He said that 150 million people around the world are suffering from this disease and so many people may be at risk in the future. He said that the number and prevalence of diabetes cases has been increasing in recent decades, especially in Asia.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema in his welcome address expressed his gratitude to Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for his cooperation and patronage in organizing the seminar.

He thanked the guest speaker Prof. Dr. Qazi Masroor for attending the seminar. "Diabetes is a metabolic syndrome characterized by an increase in blood glucose levels simply due to insulin deficiency or insulin resistance," he said.

Expansion is growing faster in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries. Pakistan has a prevalence rate of more than 11.77 percent males and 9.19 percent females. About 422 million people worldwide have diabetes.

Every year 1.6 million deaths are directly caused by diabetes. Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation.

He hoped that everyone would be well acquainted with the topics of the seminar. Many more such seminars will be organized at the university level to raise awareness about diabetes and its prevention to as many people as possible. Seminar Dr. Ali Imran, Media Representatives, Faculty Members and a large number of students participated.