Seminar held to mark Anti-Corruption Day

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A seminar was held in connection with World Anti-Corruption Day in District Council Hall Sanghar.

Addressing the seminar Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Saleem Jatoi, Principal Boys Degree College Abdullah Khoso and anti-corruption officer Imran Bodlo said that elimination of the menace of corruption was the need of the hour as adulteration and corruption have become cancer, however, people belonging to all segments should play their part to eradicate corruption from our society.

On this occasion, Mukhtiarkar Sanghar Abdul Hameed Nahri, Sabir Hussain Mahar, Abdul Majeed Rahmoon, Ashfaq Salheri and others also expressed their views.

Later a rally was also taken out from District Council Hall to Press Club Sanghar.

Talking to the media Additional Deputy Commissioner urged the media to play a positive role in the elimination of social evil and highlight such negative practices so that corrupt elements could be discouraged.

All district officers, Students of Schools, Colleges and a large number of journalists were also present on the occasion.