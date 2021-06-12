UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar Held To Mark International Day Against Child Labour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:21 PM

Seminar held to mark international day against child labour

A seminar was jointly organised by the Punjab Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department, Society for the Protection of Child Rights, and Save the Children at a local hotel, here to mark the International Day Against Child Labour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A seminar was jointly organised by the Punjab Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department, Society for the Protection of Child Rights, and Save the Children at a local hotel, here to mark the International Day Against Child Labour.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine was the chief guest on the occasion, while Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, along with other members of the Punjab Assembly, attended the event.

The minister told the seminar participants that Pakistan was included in those countries which had signed a number of international agreements to ensure protection of child rights, calling for immediate and effective measures to end child labour and forced labour.

The government has taken a number of steps to prevent violence against children, but "we all, as responsible citizens, need to fully support the government and bring to its notice any violation against children".

Ejaz Alam emphasised that provision of quality education to children was a constitutional right of children while the constitution of Pakistan contained provisions related to child education and labour.

He appealed to the nation to take part in the campaign for creating awareness regarding the child rights. He added that the Punjab government had got approved the domestic workers bill from the Punjab Assembly and it was showing good results. But "we all have to discourage those elements who are forcing their children towards beggary," he added.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed said that child labour was an important issue related to child protection not only in Pakistan but all over the world. She said that the CPWB was working on legal framework in collaboration with the other departments to prevent child abuse and ensure their welfare. She said that a nursing training course for girls residing in the bureau had been started. Arrangements have been made which would prove to be an important step forward and these girls would also be able to secure their economic future through decent employment.

MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain said that the government had to take immediate steps to increase the working age to 18 years.

At the end of the seminar, commemorative shields were also presented to the provincial minister and other guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Hotel Event All From Government Punjab Assembly Labour Employment

Recent Stories

PHA sets up vaccination centre in Shadman area

3 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Punjab

3 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s decision to limit ..

12 minutes ago

Moscow mayor announces 'non-working' week as virus ..

3 minutes ago

Steps under way for promoting community policing: ..

3 minutes ago

Extension of Non-Working Days Over COVID-19 Rise O ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.