Seminar held to mark International Literacy Day in Gwadar

A seminar on International Literacy Day was organized in Gwadar on Wednesday by the Department of Education, Social Welfare, NRSP and Gwadar Civil Society at the District Council Hall

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A seminar on International Literacy Day was organized in Gwadar on Wednesday by the Department of Education, Social Welfare, NRSP and Gwadar Civil Society at the District Council Hall.

The seminar was attended by Assistant Commissioner Gwadar Raja Tahir Abbas.

Director Gwadar University Campus, Ejaz Ahmad Baloch, Director Allama Iqbal Open University Majid Hussain, Education Officer Wahab Majeed, Education Officer Female Balqis Baloch, Assistant Election Commissioner Rasool Bakhsh Baloch, Development sector's official Nazir Ahmed Baloch, Majid Hussain Sohrabi and Social Welfare's Obaidullah spoke at the ceremony to mark Interantional Literacy Day.

Speakers said the purpose of the day was to make people aware of the importance of education and increase literacy rate.

Highlighting the need to ensure access to the right to education, they said the aim of celebrating World Literacy Day was to remove the darkness of ignorance from the world and guarantee a better and brighter future for new generations.

Various programs and activities were organized on the occasion of World Literacy Day but still there are millions of children who do not go to school and are deprived of basic rights like education, they said adding one of the major reasons for low literacy rate in different parts of our country was lack of awareness about education.