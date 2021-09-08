UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Mark International Literacy Day In Gwadar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:49 PM

Seminar held to mark International Literacy Day in Gwadar

A seminar on International Literacy Day was organized in Gwadar on Wednesday by the Department of Education, Social Welfare, NRSP and Gwadar Civil Society at the District Council Hall

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A seminar on International Literacy Day was organized in Gwadar on Wednesday by the Department of Education, Social Welfare, NRSP and Gwadar Civil Society at the District Council Hall.

The seminar was attended by Assistant Commissioner Gwadar Raja Tahir Abbas.

Director Gwadar University Campus, Ejaz Ahmad Baloch, Director Allama Iqbal Open University Majid Hussain, Education Officer Wahab Majeed, Education Officer Female Balqis Baloch, Assistant Election Commissioner Rasool Bakhsh Baloch, Development sector's official Nazir Ahmed Baloch, Majid Hussain Sohrabi and Social Welfare's Obaidullah spoke at the ceremony to mark Interantional Literacy Day.

Speakers said the purpose of the day was to make people aware of the importance of education and increase literacy rate.

Highlighting the need to ensure access to the right to education, they said the aim of celebrating World Literacy Day was to remove the darkness of ignorance from the world and guarantee a better and brighter future for new generations.

Various programs and activities were organized on the occasion of World Literacy Day but still there are millions of children who do not go to school and are deprived of basic rights like education, they said adding one of the major reasons for low literacy rate in different parts of our country was lack of awareness about education.

Related Topics

Election World Education Civil Society Gwadar Allama Iqbal Open University From Million

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

3 hours ago
 PAC seeks detailed report from University of Pesha ..

PAC seeks detailed report from University of Peshawar

1 minute ago
 US Test Demonstrates Long-Range, Jam-Resistant Dat ..

US Test Demonstrates Long-Range, Jam-Resistant Data Link for Aircraft - Northrop ..

1 minute ago
 Digitization process, cadastral mapping to overcom ..

Digitization process, cadastral mapping to overcome land grabbing, ensure transp ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.