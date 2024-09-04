Seminar held to mark International literacy day

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) An awareness seminar was organized by the Punjab Literacy department in connection with International Literacy day,September 4.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, political and social figure Murtaza Pasha, minority leader Jacob Aftab, teachers of Literacy department, students, and a large number of people.

While addressing the seminar, CEO District Education Authority, Naik Muhammad Shaikh, emphasized the significant role of the department in promotion of education.

He appreciated the efforts of teachers serving in non-formal basic education and stated that the department was taking concrete steps to provide knowledge and skills to adult learners.

District Education Officer Literacy, Dr. Shazia Noreen, announced that the department was going to setup non-formal education centers in District Jail Lodhran,where inmates will soon be provided with educational facilities.

She further mentioned that 426 non-formal basic education centers across the district were currently educating about 13,000 students.

She said that the Literacy department was also providing ample opportunities of education to minorities and gypsies.

Dr. Noreen stated that Lodhran was the first district in South Punjab to pave the way for educating the transgender community by setting up special literacy centers for them.

Additionally, women were being trained with vocational skills to make them skilled and productive citizens.

Teachers in non-formal schools were directed to nurture the creative abilities in students to make them valuable citizens.

Dr. Noreen emphasized the need to educate as many illiterate individuals as possible, stating that the Literacy department is utilizing all resources to ensure adult education and skill development.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation and honorary shields were distributed among teachers, literacy mobilizers, and students who demonstrated outstanding performance in non-formal basic education schools.

Later, an awareness walk was also conducted.

APP/sak

1320 hrs