RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :University of Okara on Monday organized a seminar on International Mother Language Day to promote the cultural heritage in the country.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Urdu, Okara University on the occasion of International Mother Language Day with an aim to make students aware of the importance of mother language and the cultural heritage associated with it.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Sameera Ijaz, Head of urdu Department, said that mother language highlights cultural heritage and identity. "We should take proud of our mother language," he added.

Vice Chancellor Okara University, Prof Dr. Muhammad Zakariya Zakir in his message said that regional languages preserve culture and cultural values, adding that people of Punjab were fortunate that Punjabiwas their mother language.