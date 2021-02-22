UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar Held To Mark Int'l Mother Language Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:03 PM

Seminar held to mark Int'l Mother Language Day

University of Okara on Monday organized a seminar on International Mother Language Day to promote the cultural heritage in the country

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :University of Okara on Monday organized a seminar on International Mother Language Day to promote the cultural heritage in the country.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Urdu, Okara University on the occasion of International Mother Language Day with an aim to make students aware of the importance of mother language and the cultural heritage associated with it.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Sameera Ijaz, Head of urdu Department, said that mother language highlights cultural heritage and identity. "We should take proud of our mother language," he added.

Vice Chancellor Okara University, Prof Dr. Muhammad Zakariya Zakir in his message said that regional languages preserve culture and cultural values, adding that people of Punjab were fortunate that Punjabiwas their mother language.

Related Topics

Punjab Okara

Recent Stories

Rs 50 bln spent on education, health, infrastructu ..

31 seconds ago

Speaker convenes PA session on February 23

32 seconds ago

GOC Pano Aqil visits Sukkur IBA, interacts with st ..

35 seconds ago

IMF Chief Expresses 'Deepest Concern' Over Lockdow ..

3 minutes ago

Council of EU Plans to Allocate $6.8Bln to Build I ..

3 minutes ago

CTD arrests terrorist affiliated with MQM-London

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.