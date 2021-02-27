Seminar held to mark Mother Language Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) celebrated International Mother Language Day by organizing a seminar at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library.

The day was proclaimed by the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the theme of 2021 Fostering Multilingualism by Inclusion in education and Society.

Chairman Department of Education Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain, Chairperson Department of Special Education Prof. Dr Nasreen Akhtar and Chairperson Department of library and Information Science Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti stressed the effectiveness of early learning of a child in the mother tongue, as it helps to improve learning, increase student's participation and reduce the possibility of rote memorization.

It is also being recommended by the National Education Policy to bridge the gap between the language spoken by the child and the medium of teaching. Speakers indicated that mother tongue is not only important in a child's personality development, cognitive development, critical thinking and literacy skills, but also connects with the culture.

IUB Students Literary Society, faculty members and information professionals participated in the Seminar.