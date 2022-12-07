Seminar held to mark National Voters' Day

:On the occasion of National Voters' Day, District Election Commission Abbottabad on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar at the College of Management Sciences, Abbottabad.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :On the occasion of National Voters' Day, District Election Commission Abbottabad on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar at the College of Management Sciences, Abbottabad.

District Officer Election Commission Zeeshan Khan, while addressing the seminar, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an independent, autonomous, permanent, and constitutionally established Federal body. If the commission was not autonomous, the conduction of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country would never be possible, he added.

He said that a policy was formulated to create awareness about the importance of voting amongst students in schools, colleges, and universities. "The ECP has received international recognition for bringing the best reforms for voters." He said that students are the future of the nation, who will become a part of the system in the years to come, therefore, they should be nurtured and educated accordingly.

Zeeshan Khan said that during the election, the youth should go and vote for their favorite candidate. By participating in the electoral process, the majority of the voters would decide the winning candidate which will be in the best interest of the country.

He said that through this process, the ruler will also be aware that they have to work for the welfare of the country and society.

During the question and answer session, the district officer said with reference to the use of the electronic voting machine (EVM), "we need at least 5000 EVM for the Abbottabad district only.

"Our neighboring country, India, has all resources, including helicopters, and it holds elections in phases, while in Pakistan, provincial and national elections are held on the same day."Zeeshan Khan said that the use of EVMs immediately is not possible in Pakistan as even in countries like the USA, cases of data hacking have been reported.