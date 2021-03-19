UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held To Mark Pakistan Day

Fri 19th March 2021

Ancient Harappan civilisation is a part of Pakistan's rich cultural heritage as those people of this region introduced the concept of organised living in the world about 6000 years ago

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Ancient Harappan civilisation is a part of Pakistan's rich cultural heritage as those people of this region introduced the concept of organised living in the world about 6000 years ago.

This was stated by Professor Imran Jaffar from department of history,Govt College here while addressing a seminar on "Harrapa to Pakistan" to mark Pakistan day on Friday.

The seminar was hosted by Professor Hina Jamshed, while Divisional Coordinator Punjab Commission for Women Shumaila Iqbal was chief guest of the occasion.

Ms Shumaila said it was important for youth to get awareness and knowledge about Harappa civilization,adding that the site has now become an international tourist site due to its vast significance on the map of world heritage.

Professor Hina Jamshed thanked the participants and said Harappa was believed to be a hub of art and culture ."The discoveries made at these sites gave us great insight into the lives and lifestyle of human ancestors.We should not only work on scientific lines to discover more but also make it part of our heritage in order to preserve this site and the archaeological remains." A number of students and teachers attended the seminar.

