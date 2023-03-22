UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Mark 'Pakistan Day' At IUB

Published March 22, 2023

Seminar held to mark 'Pakistan Day' at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :On the direction of Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University, the Department of Pakistan Studies, and Nazaria e Pakistan Society organized a seminar to mark 'Pakistan Resolution Day'.

Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Rao Imran Dean Faculty of Law, Syed Tabish Alwari, Prof Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani Chairman of the Department of Pakistan Studies, Dr Musavir Hussain Bukhari, Dr Zia ur Rehman, and Naseer Ahmad Nasir attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Tabish Alwari paid a rich tribute to the organizers of the prestigious event.

He said, "March 23 is an important day in our history because when we choose our motto and started the journey of independence. The destination we chose was very difficult but our passionate leadership raised the consciousness of this nation and started the struggle to make our destination known, he went out and hoisted the flag of his victory all over India." Prof Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani said, "The Resolution Day of Pakistan reminds us of the sincere determination and continuous struggle of the Muslims of Pakistan and India. On that day, the Muslims of India, under the enthusiastic leadership of Quaida-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, announced their struggle to obtain a separate territory for themselves, and the 'Pakistan Resolution' was passed. A new Islamic state came into being in the form of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences said, "On March 23, 1940, the Muslims of the subcontinent held a historic meeting in Manto Park, Lahore, which is now known as Lahore Park. An important resolution was passed which was called the 'Lahore Resolution' at that time, but now it is called the 'Pakistan Resolution'.

"The Muslims of the subcontinent did not want to become slaves of the Hindu majority after being freed from the slavery of the British. That is why Allama Iqbal presented the idea in the meeting of Allahabad in 1930 that the Muslims of the subcontinent will have an independent state in which they will be able to live according to the golden principles of islam." "On March 23, 1940, under the zealous leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of the subcontinent passed this resolution and afterwards, they devoted themselves to the pursuit of Pakistan." "On August 14, 1947, this journey was completed and Muslims got an independent state according to the resolution of March 23, 1940. After that, only the journey of stability and development of Pakistan continues." "Every March 23 we should pledge that we will never forget the sacrifices of our elders and their struggle to achieve the goal of making Pakistan. Pakistan has had immense achievements during the last 70 years." " We should work together as Pakistanis for a bright future, she concluded.

Teachers and a large number of students attended the seminar.

