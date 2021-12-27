(@FahadShabbir)

A seminar was jointly organized by Pasban Watan Organization and Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrations here at PAC on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A seminar was jointly organized by Pasban Watan Organization and Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrations here at PAC on Monday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education, Raja Rashid Hafeez said that Quaid-e-Azam had a vision for Muslims of the subcontinent which was translated into form of Pakistan.

He urged the students to follow Quaid-e-Azam's principles to regain the past glory.

"Quaid set a goal and worked extraordinarily hard for his cause, it was his continued struggle which turned the dream of separate homeland into reality", he added.

Member Punjab Assembly Shamim Aftab said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles as well as a statesman and courageous leader whose leadership was a role model for us.

Engineer Chaudhry Iftikhar, Khurshid Noor, Hakeem Saharanpuri and other speakers also shed light on the personality and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.