Seminar Held To Mark World Arabic Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:44 PM

An international seminar was held in the department of Arabic, Islamia University of Bahawalpur to celebrate World Arabic Day, under the chair of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob

Famous Arab poet and chairman department of Arabic Fayuoom University Egypt Prof. Dr.

Dayab Ghazavi was the chief guest. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning IUB, Dr. Agha Mehmood Ahmad and other guests from Multan and Bahawalpur also graced the occasion.

At the end, the Egyptian poet presented his poetry. He entertained the audience by his poem which he wrote on his way from Islamabad to Bahawalpur in praise of Pakistan and its people.

