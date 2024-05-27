Seminar Held To Mark World Digestive Day At LUH
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Ahmed Abbasi has said that the citizens are suffering from various diseases of the stomach and intestines due to their non-standard food items and due to lack of timely treatment, these diseases take the form of cancer.
Addressing a seminar organized on the occasion of World Digestive Day in the lecture hall of Civil Hospital, Hyderabad.
Associate Professor Dr. Akram Bajwa, Head of Department of Gastroenterology Department Hyderabad and Jamshoro, AMS Dr. Abdul Rasheed Bilal, RMO General Dr. Ashfaq Shah, RMO General to Dr. Faizan Hussain Memon and others also spoke on this occasion.
Medical Superintendent Dr.
Ejaz Ahmed Abbasi further said that endoscopy, check-up using modern machines and non-operative treatment are also being done in a modern way in the gastro department. He said that due to heat, heat stroke and climatic changes, citizens should be careful in eating and drinking so that they can lead a healthy and safe life.
He said that due to the increase in the number of patients coming to the gastro department, this department is being shifted to a new building in front of the OPD to provide better facilities to the patients.
Large number of doctors, paramedical staff, nursing staff, leading people of social and welfare institutions, officials of business associations also participated in the seminar.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts young “Azadi Fellows” from IRCRA4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman announces new measures for public complaints management5 minutes ago
-
KP, Federal gov't agree to cooperate for eliminating load shedding, reducing electricity line losses ..5 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe attack on FGEHA official5 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh's farmers called for releasing water in canals5 minutes ago
-
AFC Food Department Inspects Various Markets in Kohat5 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer, a day of renewing pledge to make country's defense impregnable: Kundi5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure transparency in Wheat procurement process15 minutes ago
-
2 Suspects apprehended, 19 costly stolen watches recovered15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with narcotics15 minutes ago
-
6 police officials sacked over malpractices25 minutes ago
-
Rescuers extinguished fire at Girls school25 minutes ago