Seminar held to mark World Digestive Day at LUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Ahmed Abbasi has said that the citizens are suffering from various diseases of the stomach and intestines due to their non-standard food items and due to lack of timely treatment, these diseases take the form of cancer.

Addressing a seminar organized on the occasion of World Digestive Day in the lecture hall of Civil Hospital, Hyderabad.

Associate Professor Dr. Akram Bajwa, Head of Department of Gastroenterology Department Hyderabad and Jamshoro, AMS Dr. Abdul Rasheed Bilal, RMO General Dr. Ashfaq Shah, RMO General to Dr. Faizan Hussain Memon and others also spoke on this occasion.

Medical Superintendent Dr.

Ejaz Ahmed Abbasi further said that endoscopy, check-up using modern machines and non-operative treatment are also being done in a modern way in the gastro department. He said that due to heat, heat stroke and climatic changes, citizens should be careful in eating and drinking so that they can lead a healthy and safe life.

He said that due to the increase in the number of patients coming to the gastro department, this department is being shifted to a new building in front of the OPD to provide better facilities to the patients.

Large number of doctors, paramedical staff, nursing staff, leading people of social and welfare institutions, officials of business associations also participated in the seminar.