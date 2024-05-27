Open Menu

Seminar Held To Mark World Digestive Day At LUH

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Seminar held to mark World Digestive Day at LUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Ahmed Abbasi has said that the citizens are suffering from various diseases of the stomach and intestines due to their non-standard food items and due to lack of timely treatment, these diseases take the form of cancer.

Addressing a seminar organized on the occasion of World Digestive Day in the lecture hall of Civil Hospital, Hyderabad.

Associate Professor Dr. Akram Bajwa, Head of Department of Gastroenterology Department Hyderabad and Jamshoro, AMS Dr. Abdul Rasheed Bilal, RMO General Dr. Ashfaq Shah, RMO General to Dr. Faizan Hussain Memon and others also spoke on this occasion.

Medical Superintendent Dr.

Ejaz Ahmed Abbasi further said that endoscopy, check-up using modern machines and non-operative treatment are also being done in a modern way in the gastro department. He said that due to heat, heat stroke and climatic changes, citizens should be careful in eating and drinking so that they can lead a healthy and safe life.

He said that due to the increase in the number of patients coming to the gastro department, this department is being shifted to a new building in front of the OPD to provide better facilities to the patients.

Large number of doctors, paramedical staff, nursing staff, leading people of social and welfare institutions, officials of business associations also participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

World Business Hyderabad Lead Jamshoro Cancer From

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

1 hour ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

3 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

3 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan