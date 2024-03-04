Seminar held to mark World Hearing Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A seminar to mark the World Hearing Day was held at Khiyaban-e-Sadiq

here on Monday under the auspices of the Hearing Clinic Diagnosis and

Adil Special school.

Medical experts shed light on the causes of hearing impairment.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Raees Sheraz Mushtaq, Dr Kamran Waqar,

Dr Khawaja Arshad, Madam Maimoona, and Madam Razia, said that it

was possible to test a 2-day-old baby for deafness, and timely fitting of

a hearing device could prevent the child from deafness.

They said that diagnosing deafness took time if parents notice any lack

of attention to sound in their child, they should immediately consult a doctor.

They said that treatment should be started as soon as deafness was detected.

It was essential to fit a hearing device or get a cochlear implant between the

ages of 6 to 8 months because the effectiveness decreases with delayed fitting,

they added.

Speech Therapist Madam Maimoona highlighted the importance of Auditory

Verbal Therapy. Various institutions in Sargodha were providing speech therapy

for deafness and children aged 2 to 8 years were taught to recognize different

types of sounds, and extracurricular activities were also included along with

education and training, she added.

A large number of doctors and citizens attended the seminar.