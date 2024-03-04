Seminar Held To Mark World Hearing Day
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A seminar to mark the World Hearing Day was held at Khiyaban-e-Sadiq
here on Monday under the auspices of the Hearing Clinic Diagnosis and
Adil Special school.
Medical experts shed light on the causes of hearing impairment.
Addressing the seminar, Dr Raees Sheraz Mushtaq, Dr Kamran Waqar,
Dr Khawaja Arshad, Madam Maimoona, and Madam Razia, said that it
was possible to test a 2-day-old baby for deafness, and timely fitting of
a hearing device could prevent the child from deafness.
They said that diagnosing deafness took time if parents notice any lack
of attention to sound in their child, they should immediately consult a doctor.
They said that treatment should be started as soon as deafness was detected.
It was essential to fit a hearing device or get a cochlear implant between the
ages of 6 to 8 months because the effectiveness decreases with delayed fitting,
they added.
Speech Therapist Madam Maimoona highlighted the importance of Auditory
Verbal Therapy. Various institutions in Sargodha were providing speech therapy
for deafness and children aged 2 to 8 years were taught to recognize different
types of sounds, and extracurricular activities were also included along with
education and training, she added.
A large number of doctors and citizens attended the seminar.
-
